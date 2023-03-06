Heartland Bank donates $275 to Serena High School from debit card program

Heartland Bank and Trust Company presented a donation of $275 to Serena High School for orders placed for the school’s Spirit Debit Cards.

Heartland Bank’s Spirit Debit Card program features 54 local schools with the school’s team mascot or crest as an optional design for the face of the card.

“We are excited to present a donation to Serena High School from Heartland Bank Spirit Debit Card orders,” said Ashley Copeland, assistant vice president, retail manager for Heartland Bank. “The response from the community in support of Serena is truly remarkable.”

Spirit Debit Cards also support local schools.

“We are always looking for ways to reach out to our communities and show support,” Copeland said.

This customized debit card option allows customers to select the school design of their choice for a cost of $10. With each debit card ordered, Heartland Bank will donate $5 back to the school. A standard debit card still is available without customization at no charge.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $5 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices throughout Illinois and in eastern Iowa. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.