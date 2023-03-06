1st Serena High School student qualifies for ILMEA all-state in school history

Serena sophomore Ava Rosengren was selected to participate in the Illinois Music Educators all-state group.

The festival was held in conjunction with the Illinois music educators conference in January.

Rosengren was selected to participate in the Honors Concert band, playing with the best high school musicians across Illinois. She sat first chair flute in the honors concert band. Prior to the 1,500 students being honored, each student has to record a video of themselves performing all parts of the materials.

Rosengren is the first musician in Serena history to achieve to qualify for the all-state group.

Rosengren was joined other local students Carina Swanson, clarient, of Sandwich; Ben Domoleczny, chorus, of Ottawa; Matt Pohar, chorus, of Ottawa; and Isaac Ortega, chorus, of Sandwich, in gaining ILMEA all-state honors.