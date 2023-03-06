122 local students honored at John Ourth Student Recognition Breakfast

Streator High School hosted on Feb. 23 the Starved Rock Region Illinois Principal Association John Ourth Student Recognition Breakfast.

The Staved Rock IPA dedicates this breakfast in memory of John Ourth, who helped the Starved Rock Region of the Illinois Principal’s Association begin the annual student recognition event.

This annual event began in February of 2007 because of the encouragement and leadership of Ourth. He served as the first guest speaker for the event that brought together principals, students and their families for positive recognition of the students’ character.

Ourth was born in Willoughby, Ohio, on Oct. 10, 1941, a son of Arnold John and Florence Sanford Ourth. He graduated from Nauvoo High School, Class of 1959. He received his bachelor’s degree from Graceland College in Lamoni in 1964 and his master’s degree from Western Illinois University in 1967. He began his teaching career in Willoughby, Ohio. He taught and served as principal in several rural Illinois locations such as Media, Burnside, Ferris and Carthage. He retired as principal at Oak Terrace School, Highwood.

Ourth was a charter member of the Illinois Principals Association, serving as president in 1976-1977. He was the co-founder of the IPA’s Professional Development Program and co-founder of the Coalition for Illinois High Schools. He was the IPA field services director from 1993-2007. He served as special counselor to many organizations, including the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois State Deans Association, the Illinois Association of Administrators of Special Education and several others. He was honored with the naming of the IPA John Ourth Professional Development Scholarship. He filled a pivotal leadership role with National Association of Elementary School Principals for many years and served as its president in 1980-81. He was a published author of educational materials.

Tragically and unexpectedly, Ourth died in December of 2007. He is remembered by members of the IPA for his commitment to causes, such as the IPA and the National Association for Elementary School Principals.

Under his leadership both organizations grew into premier professional organizations offering services to members as well as many opportunities for professional growth. He lived his life to the full measurement of commitment, compassion and love for his students and their families. The students who are honored at the yearly breakfast possess the same traits that made him an outstanding leader and role model for others.

Students are recommended by their school principals based on, character, citizenship, leadership skills and scholarship as well as possessing the potential to make a difference in the world. This year a total on 122 students from area elementary, middle school, junior high and high schools were recognized.

Guest speaker for the event was Pat Leonard, Illinois High School Principal of the Year. The breakfast was prepared and served by Arbor Management. Guitar and vocal entertainment was provided by Streator High School instructor Tom Edwards. Photographer was Janice Corrigan, Streator High School community and alumni coordinator. Student award plaques were secured through Josten’s. Photo holders were donated by Streator High School. Programs were printed and donated by Jenette Fruit, Earlville CUSD9. Angie Merboth of Henry-Senachwine School serves as region director for the Starved Rock group, with Joe Landers of Wallace School, serving as state director. The board consists of 12 members.

Students recognized this year included: Morgan Kostal and Rebecca Minick, Ransom Grade School; Stone Sabin and Libby Endress, Bureau Valley Jr. High; Izabel Wallace and Alaina Wasliewski, Bureau Valley High School; Ismael Mejia and Jessica Caracheo, DePue Jr. High; Makade Rios and Lupita Hurtado, DePue High School; Wes Weatherford and Lola English, Deer Park School; Geno Argubright and Dorina Purelku, Dimmick Grade School; Diego Vazquez and Lexie Campbell, Earlville High School; Caleb Marek and Lexi Sawin, Grand Ridge School; Collin Brown and Sarah Beier, Hall High School; Uvejs Jakupi and Samantha Nauman, Herny-Senachwine grade and junior high; Catherine Miller and Gabriella Garcia, Henry-Senachwine High School; Kolby Mahler and Oliva Sterchi, Harding Grade School; Colton Crowther and Lyla Clayton, Ladd Grade School; Makeyla Hult and Lola Hauge, Allen Junior High; Bella Drummer and Brooke Lovgren, LaMoille High School; John Beem and Rhyan Westerman, La Salle Lincoln Jr. High School; Christian Urbanski and Juliana Sanchez, Northwest Elementary School; Jacob Quick and Autumn Bunzell, La Salle-Peru High School; Timmber Skinner and Ruby Gray, Lostant School; Ella Biggins & Lauren Machetta, Marquette Academy; Alex Schaefer and Mia Lowe, Marseilles Elementary School; Aaron Oretega and Karessa Brown, Mendota Lincoln School; Javier Hernandez and Brooklyn Baxa, Mendota Northbrook School; Isabelle Escatel and Abby Kunz, Mendota High School; Jameson Long and Leila Elasser, Midland Elementary School; Caleb Dorsey and Margaret Dorsey, Midland Middle School; Ryan Bella and Emma Pyles, Midland High School; Lydia Kamnikar and Laney Gardner, Oglesby Lincoln Elementary School; Greyson Lee Ernat and Gianni Joseph Baracani, Oglesby Washington Junior High School; Grace Wojcik and Ashlynne Hansen, Ohio High School; Colby Hansen and Liberty Cassidy, Ohio Grade School; Landon Hebel and Madelyn Hedge, Milton Pope Grade School; Luca Fernandez-Jobst and Daisy Rabadan, Ottawa Central Intermediate; Ruby Rodriguez and Raegan Rodriguez, Ottawa Jefferson Elementary; Aaron Dunne and Millyana Heredia, Ottawa Lincoln Elementary; Briar Holloway and Mansirat Kaur, Ottawa McKinley Elementary; Bryer Harris and Mara McCullough, Ottawa Shepherd Middle School; Karcin Hagi and Hannah Galletti, Ottawa High School; Simon Michaelson and Julia Smith, Peru Northview School; Brandon Lamps and Shayla Turczyn, Peru Parkside Middle School; Teegan Davis and Isabella Ibarra, Princeton High School; Jersey Lilies and Lily Askeland, Putnam County Primary School; Garrett Billups and Anniston Judd, Putnam County Elementary School; Nicholas Currie and Emma Nicoli, Putnam County High School; Patrick King and Payton Olson, Putnam County Junior High School; Gage Henry and Gwen Jimenez, Rutland Grade School; Calvin Maierhofer and Anna Bruno, Seneca High School; Emmanuel Santana and Maria Morales-Garcia, Spring Valley John F. Kennedy School; Brendon Pillon and Isabella Villalobos, St. Bede Academy; Aaron Guiterrez and Alexa Barr, St. Michael the Archangel School; Leander Pacelt and Alexandria Pedelty, Streator Centennial School; Campbell Lesak and Esther Wu, Streator Kimes School; Kamdyn Darrow and Brittan Bradley, Streator Northlawn Junior High School; Parker Phillis and Jote Sliker, Streator Township High School; Molly Valenzuela and Leah Ricci, Tonica Grade School; Sage Mahler and Brynley Glade, Serena Middle School; Cole Freebairn and Paige Sexton, Serena High School; Kensley Heuser and Elle Peters, Sheridan Grade School; Bobbi Snook and Bella Knoll Wallace Grade School and Daniel Edwall and Baile Etscheid, Waltham Elementary School.