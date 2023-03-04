Reddick Library in Ottawa to offer beeswax kits

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be offering a sample of beeswax pellets and instructions on how to make a beeswax wrap, candle and lip balm in its monthly free kit.

Kits are for adults and will be available beginning Monday while supplies last. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of March 5 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Come to the library for some relaxation and coloring. The library will provide all the necessary supplies.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 7: Ready, Set, Read! 3 to 6 years olds. A story time to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7: LEGO Madness, seventh to 12th grades. Join the library for this fun LEGO building challenge.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years. A fun musical story time.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Weather STEM, kindergarten through second grades. Come make lightning, learn how clouds create rain, and experiment with air pressure!

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9: Bingo, adults. Have a blast at bingo with the chance to win gift card prizes. This free event is for adults.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.