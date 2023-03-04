Ottawa Central and Shepherd schools to host STEM Family Night on March 7

Ottawa Elementary students and their families will have the chance to see a rocket launch at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, weather permitting as Shepherd and Central host the STEM Family Night.

Families will be able to enjoy hands-on activities like coding a Lego EV3 Mindstorm and talk to representatives from various STEM careers in the community, along with getting to visit the Central Intermediate School’s Z-space Lab and Shepherd’s STEM lab.

There also will be a raffle available for those that compete their STEM Night Passport.

Participants from the community include Chamlin and Associates, Exelon, Hutchinson Engineering, Illinois Department of Transportation, Sabic and Young Horses.