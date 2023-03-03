Starved Rock Regional Center names Bennett 2023 ambassador

Bennett David Essman was born on Jan. 27, 2020, after mom was induced two weeks before her due date. The pregnancy became increasingly dangerous because of hypertension that began at 32 weeks. However, the birth went smoothly and Bennett’s parents had no issues or concerns those first months.

Like most children, Bennett Essman spent the first couple years of his life in lockdown.

This isolation resulted in less interaction with other people including children his age and may be partly responsible for the speech delay mother Katie and father Bryan noticed at about 16 months old.

He went from speaking five words to expressing complete thoughts. — Katie, Bennett Essman's mother

Bennett was speaking about five words at 16 months and his parents took him to his pediatrician who recommended an evaluation with Starved Rock Regional Center.

By his second birthday, Bennett was receiving speech therapy and attending SRRC’s Toddler Class twice a week.

A year later, and it would never be known he struggled with speech, SRRC said in a press release.

“He went from speaking five words to expressing complete thoughts,” his mother Katie said. “If you would have asked me this time last year, I would have never guessed he would be speaking full sentences.”

Bennett turned 3 last month and graduated out of the SRRC program. He is attending Deer Park preschool part time where he will continue to receive therapy until it is no longer needed.

“Before EI, we had a lot of trouble communicating with him about his wants and needs and he would become very frustrated with us,” his father Bennett said. “Since he has been able to communicate with us, I have noticed a big improvement in his behavior.”

Katie and Bryan are thankful a local provider was available for their son. They hope he continues to flourish and will eventually be dismissed from his IEP by the time he starts kindergarten. They credit Bennett’s hard work and SRRC’s therapists for the progress he has made.

They hope other families will hear their story and consider a free screening at SRRC if they have any concerns.

“Unfortunately, many families wait so long to speak to their doctor or get an evaluation and the child turns three and no longer qualifies for early intervention,” said Tracy Beattie, president and CEO of SRRC. “The earlier therapy is started the better the outcomes will be,”

Bennett’s father believes he could have benefited from early intervention.

“I know personally I am not the best communicator in my personal and professional life,” Bennett’s father said. “I hope that the therapy Bennett received will make him an all-around better communicator now and in the future so that he doesn’t have the same struggles as I have.”