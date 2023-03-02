Police blotter: March 2, 2023

Luis A. Rivera Sabillon, 55, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with driving while revoked and picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday at Eighth and Tonti streets.
Adel Khoija, 54, of Peru, was charged by La Salle police with duty to maintain property at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday at 945 First St.
Ricky Jenkins, 63, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with trespassing and disturbing the peace at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Fifth Street.
Robert A. Birkenbeuel, 52, of Peru, was charged by La Salle police with unlawful possession of cannabis and suspended registration at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday at Second and Lafayette streets.
Hector Rivera, 45, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with DUI and driving while suspended at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Street and Wisconsin Avenue.
Victor R. Escamilla, 37, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday at 13th Avenue and Memorial Drive.
Cooper Urbanski, 18, of La Salle, was charged Wednesday by Ottawa police with domestic battery.
Rigoberto Rea Hernandez, 30, of Ottawa, was charged Wednesday by Ottawa police with improper lighting, no valid driver’s license and no insurance Woodward Memorial Drive and Clinton Street.
Kaci A. Oelschlager, 19, of Ottawa, and Nicole R. Oelschlager, 21, of Ottawa were charged by Peru police with retail theft at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.
A 12-year-old Marseilles boy was charged by Peru police with possession of tobacco products by a minor at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday at Circuit Breaker (Old Roosevelt School).
Ethan Churchill, 18, of Marseilles, was charged by Peru police with aggravated assault at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at Circuit Breaker (Old Roosevelt School).
Claudia K. Mozo, 42, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with a city ordinance violation of dog running at large at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Rock Street.
Shane J. Godell, 46, homeless, was picked up by Peru police on a La Salle County warrant at 11:12 p.m. Monday at St. Margaret’s Health.
Streator police reported a burglary from an unlocked vehicle, at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, and thefts from the 500 block of East Stanton Street (a bicycle) and Kiley Drive (a roll of quarters) at 10:45 a.m. and 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, respectively.
