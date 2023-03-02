Marseilles receives $600,000 in OSLAD grants for Broadway Park project

Marseilles was awarded $600,000 in Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant funding to enhance Broadway Park with a new basketball court, a pickleball court and a splash pad, among other projects.

Hitchcock Design Group presented the plans to the Marseilles City Council in September, which also included a new handicapped-accessible playground in a project expected to cost about $800,000.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said he’s elated to see Marseilles received the grant. He said the city’s match is $200,000

Along with the new amenities, there will be new benches and shade with new landscaping, along with making use of some of the existing trees. The initial plan will also see Grant Street disconnected from Broadway Street to create a more organized design.

Hollenbeck said he wants to concentrate on completing a project at Knudsen Park at the next opportunity to apply for a grant.

It is not known yet when the city will move forward with accepting bids, but Hollenbeck hopes construction can start at some point this year.