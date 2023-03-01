Veterans Memorial Bridge in Ottawa inspection to begin March 6

There will be lane closures on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Ottawa beginning Monday, March 6, for bridge inspections.

Inspections will be conducted daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on one side of the bridge at a time. The outside lane and sidewalk will be closed during the inspections and signing will be utilized to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by Friday, March 10, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which intends to invest $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.