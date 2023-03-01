Streator man’s drug, gun charges thrown out

A Streator man once facing 15 years in prison following a July drug raid – from which police seized cocaine, heroin and a loaded gun – had his case thrown out Wednesday over a speedy-trial violation.
James Z. Forbes, 28, isn’t completely off the hook. He still faces a La Salle County charge of violating his probation from a 2017 drug conviction and he has a pending case in Livingston County.
Nevertheless, Wednesday’s dismissal averted a potentially long stint in prison.
Chicago defense attorney Charles Snowden alleged in a Monday filing Forbes had been in custody 19 days past his right to speedy trial within 120 days. La Salle County prosecutors disputed his math, saying Snowden effectively halted the clock when he phoned the prosecutor’s office requesting a new date due to inclement weather.
Wednesday, Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. granted Snowden’s motion to dismiss.
Snowden did not appear in court and we agreed over the phone for a continuance that he requested.— La Salle County State's Attorney Joe Navarro talks about why he is appealing the judge's ruling
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he plans to appeal Ryan’s ruling.
“Snowden did not appear in court and we agreed over the phone for a continuance that he requested,” Navarro said. “Therefore, our calculation is correct.”
Snowden declined comment, as Forbes faces additional charges and attorneys are barred by Illinois Supreme Court rule from commenting on pending cases.
Forbes did not speaking during the open-court proceedings. After Ryan granted the motion to dismiss, Forbes turned to Snowden to shake hands.
“Thank you,” Forbes told his attorney.
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team raided Forbes’ residence on July 20, seizing crack cocaine and fentanyl-laced heroin that allegedly were packaged for distribution or sale. Also seized was a loaded .40-caliber pistol that Forbes was prohibited from owning and about $3,000 cash, police said.