JOY (Just Older Youth) will meet 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The program will be “Get the Goods on Streator Dry Goods” (groceries stores and more) presented by Dave Reed. Dessert and drinks will be provided. A $5 donation is requested.

Call 815-673-1526 for a reservation no later than Monday, March 6.