Police blotter: March 1, 2023

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in La Salle and Rock Island counties during February yielded 75 arrests or citations and 85 written warnings.
Streator police reported a lock box containing an unspecified amount of money was stolen at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Barnhart Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.