March 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Ottawa storefront ready for new tenant

CL Real Estate lays out some expansion plans in Woolworth building

By Michael Urbanec
The storefront next to RPS toys at 818 La Salle St. in Ottawa is newly renovated and ready for a new tenant.

The storefront next to RPS toys at 818 La Salle St. in Ottawa is newly renovated and ready for a new tenant. (Derek Barichello)

CL Real Estate Development has plans to develop the storefronts surrounding Tangled Roots Brewing Company, with one new storefront up for rent.

The storefront next to RPS toys at 818 La Salle St. in Ottawa is newly renovated and ready for a new tenant.

A new storefront is available between RPS Toys and Tangled Roots on La Salle Street in downtown Ottawa.

A new storefront is available between RPS Toys and Tangled Roots on La Salle Street in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

A CL Real Estate Development representative said Tuesday the space is 1,700 square feet and includes polished concrete floors, a white-boxed interior, high ceilings, lighting, alley access and employee restrooms.

The representative also said the Woolworth building to the north of Tangled Roots will start renovations soon, which will be used to expand the brewery’s operations as an events facility facing the park.

The facility would host large events and community partnerships, and details for Jackson Street are contingent on working with the city of Ottawa and A Brush with History on their plans for the Lincoln-Douglas mural.

Snow falls next to the Lincoln Douglas mural on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 in Ottawa.

The Lincoln-Douglas Mural on Jackson Street in Ottawa faces Washington Square, the site of the debates between the two. (Scott Anderson)