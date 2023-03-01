Ottawa storefront ready for new tenant

CL Real Estate Development has plans to develop the storefronts surrounding Tangled Roots Brewing Company, with one new storefront up for rent.
The storefront next to RPS toys at 818 La Salle St. in Ottawa is newly renovated and ready for a new tenant.
A CL Real Estate Development representative said Tuesday the space is 1,700 square feet and includes polished concrete floors, a white-boxed interior, high ceilings, lighting, alley access and employee restrooms.
The representative also said the Woolworth building to the north of Tangled Roots will start renovations soon, which will be used to expand the brewery’s operations as an events facility facing the park.
The facility would host large events and community partnerships, and details for Jackson Street are contingent on working with the city of Ottawa and A Brush with History on their plans for the Lincoln-Douglas mural.