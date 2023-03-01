La Salle County Jail earns ACA accreditation

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss said Jan. 29 the La Salle County Jail was awarded its first accreditation status from the American Correctional Association.

Diss said this status is achieved by preparing standards and updating and implementing best practice policies to prove compliance with 138 standards created by the nationally recognized American Correctional Association.

“This is an essential milestone in our correctional facility’s continued growth and success,” Diss said. “Pursuing accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing our county with the highest levels of quality care and safety. Having earned ACA Accreditation, our organization is committed to ongoing improvement and quality of daily operations. We are proud to have met the challenges of accreditation.”