Chamber to host Streator council candidates forum

Streator residents will have an opportunity to get to know a little more about the policy of the people running for Streator City Council.

The Streator Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates forum from 7 to about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Eastwood, 2000 Eastwood Ave. Doors open at 6.

The forum is open to the public.

Incumbent Tara Bedei will be running against council member Brian Crouch for the mayor position. Incumbents Timothy Geary and Jacob Darby will be opposed by David Reed and Anthony Hartley for two four-year seats on the council. David “Moose” Conner and Scott Scheuer are challenging each other for a two-year seat on the council. Each of them is invited to participate in the forum.

Greg Tullis will serve as the moderator.

Each candidate will receive 3 minutes to share “reasons for running,” then random questions will be drawn by each candidate with 2-minute response times allowed and each candidate will receive 3 minutes for their closing remarks.

The election is Tuesday, April 4. Early voting is underway.