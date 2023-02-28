Tomkat Roofing in Streator wins national sales award

Tomkat Roofing in Streator was honored Jan. 22-24 by Duro-Last Inc. during its National Sales Seminar at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California.

In recognition of achievement in quality workmanship, customer satisfaction and 2022 sales excellence, Duro-Last presented Tomkat Roofing with the General Award, which recognizes contractors achieving $750,000 to $999,000 in sales.

“Tomkat Roofing is among those who exceed expectations,” said Duro-Last Chairman of the Board Jack Burt. “We are honored to recognize the hard work and accomplishments our network of authorized contractors achieved. Tomkat Roofing has set expectations for high-quality work and sales goals, only to meet those and set higher expectations. We are proud to work with such a professional team and are excited for the year ahead.”