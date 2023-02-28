February 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Tomkat Roofing in Streator wins national sales award

Award presented in Hollywood, California

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Ryan Kinnenberg, a Duro-Last sales rep, Steve Carl, general manager of operations at Tomkat, and Bill Johnson, Tomkat sales accept the General Award from Duro-Last during its awards banquet in Hollywood, California.

(Left to right) Ryan Kinnenberg, a Duro-Last sales rep, Steve Carl, general manager of operations at Tomkat, and Bill Johnson, Tomkat sales accept the General Award from Duro-Last during its awards banquet in Hollywood, California. (Photo provided by Steve Carl)

Tomkat Roofing in Streator was honored Jan. 22-24 by Duro-Last Inc. during its National Sales Seminar at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California.

In recognition of achievement in quality workmanship, customer satisfaction and 2022 sales excellence, Duro-Last presented Tomkat Roofing with the General Award, which recognizes contractors achieving $750,000 to $999,000 in sales.

“Tomkat Roofing is among those who exceed expectations,” said Duro-Last Chairman of the Board Jack Burt. “We are honored to recognize the hard work and accomplishments our network of authorized contractors achieved. Tomkat Roofing has set expectations for high-quality work and sales goals, only to meet those and set higher expectations. We are proud to work with such a professional team and are excited for the year ahead.”