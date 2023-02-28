February 28, 2023
Shaw Local
State police announce specialty patrols in La Salle County for March

Enforcement designed to catch DUIs among the patrols

By Shaw Local News Network
Sgt. Joe Fahs with Illinois State Police District 17 performs a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 39.

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced Monday troopers will launch the following specialty patrols in March in La Salle County:

- Nighttime enforcement patrols to catch violations especially between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

- Occupant restraint enforcement patrols to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws

- Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols to catch DUIs and other forms of impairment

- Distracted driving patrols to eliminate driver behaviors, such as handheld cellular telephone use, that elevate the risk of a crash

- Roadside safety checks to take impaired motorists off the road