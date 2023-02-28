State police announce specialty patrols in La Salle County for March

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced Monday troopers will launch the following specialty patrols in March in La Salle County:

- Nighttime enforcement patrols to catch violations especially between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

- Occupant restraint enforcement patrols to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws

- Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols to catch DUIs and other forms of impairment

- Distracted driving patrols to eliminate driver behaviors, such as handheld cellular telephone use, that elevate the risk of a crash

- Roadside safety checks to take impaired motorists off the road