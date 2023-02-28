Ottawa’s mayoral assistant Kim Czyz to retire after 26 years

If it needs done, she’s got it, no questions asked. Replacing her is gonna be tough.”— Ottawa Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut on Kim Czyz
Ottawa looks different since Kim Czyz was appointed to the position of the mayor’s assistant by Forrest Buck in 1997, and she’s played an important role in why the city has changed so much.
Czyz has since assisted three mayors, starting with Buck, then retaining her position under Robert Eschbach, and now she’s retiring under Mayor Dan Aussem.
She believes she owes her longevity to her work ethic, and Aussem confirmed that.
“She’s always been the kind of person to go to whenever anyone has any issues,” Aussem said. “She’s dedicated and always carries a positive attitude, and I’m happy she’s able to retire. It’s going to take some training to find someone who can fill her shoes.”
Aussem said Czyz has juggled different jobs in her time as the assistant, like handling the police and fire pension funds and health insurance. Whenever there was a role that needed filling, Czyz stepped in.
Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut said Czyz is wonderful to work with, always coming prepared even on complicated subjects.
“Whatever I asked, she was going to get it done,” Eichelkraut said. “I’ll be honest: I’m going to miss her because she was there when we needed anything.”
Czyz served on the insurance committee with Eichelkraut, and he said she was knowledgable about what she needed to be and beyond.
Czyz also stepped in to help the city’s volunteers on committees, such as the Historic Preservation Commission, which has been instrumental over the last few decades in transforming Ottawa’s downtown into something more in-tune with the city’s heritage.
Working with the volunteers is Czyz’s favorite part of her job. She’s proud of her role in assisting the commission in the 2001 Year of Lincoln, which culminated in dedicating Lincoln-Douglas Plaza in Washington Square in 2002.
“That was such a huge project and it was a lot of fun,” Czyz said. “We had tons and tons of volunteers that worked so hard to get everything accomplished.”
She then aided the Historic Preservation Commission with the restoration of the Goddess of Liberty on the Civil War monument in the park.
“There are good points and bad points of every job, but that’s the most rewarding for me,” Czyz said. “They’re all dedicated people that just want to do things for the betterment of the community, and that’s a lot of fun. I made a lot of good friends during that.”
Aussem said she also handles coordinating the memorial benches in the parks and many other items in running the city.
Eichelkraut said finding a replacement is going to be difficult: He’s always happy to see people retire but the city government is losing talent and experience.
“I’m going to miss her because she does a lot for me,” Eichelkraut said. “Little things and big things. If it needs done, she’s got it, no questions asked. Replacing her is gonna be tough.”
Czyz said her plan right now is to enjoy retirement and follow her grandchildren around a bit more. She and her husband enjoy taking trips to Disney World and Disney Land, and she’s sure they have more of those in their future.