La Salle County grand jury returns indictments: February 28, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Marion Jones, 52, of Streator (burglary); Allen Leek, 51, of Peru (domestic battery); Philip Forst, 36, of Mendota (residential burglary); Trevor Johnson, 25, of Peru (violation of the sex offender registry); Brenden Barger, 25, of Watson (telephone harassment); Darius Earle, 25, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; domestic battery); Anil Bhate, 43, of Peru (three counts of aggravated battery: domestic battery); Conor Shukstor, 29, of Streator (domestic battery; violation of an order of protection; driving while revoked); Carl Dennis, 39, of Streator (aggravated DUI; driving while revoked); Brandon Heinz, 33, of Tonica (driving while revoked); David Dambrauskas, 53, of Somonauk (aggravated battery; aggravated domestic battery); Jerome Hood, 24, of Streator (unlawful use of a credit card); Wesley Brewer, 22, of Ottawa (aggravated fleeing and eluding); Christopher Connell, 37, homeless (domestic battery); Justin Francis, 31, of Ottawa (unlawful failure to register as a violent offender against youth); Chadd Kelly, 47, of Streator (theft of leased property).