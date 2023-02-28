Author of ‘The History of Starved Rock’ to speak at La Salle County Genealogy Guild meeting

Mark Walczynski will be the La Salle County Genealogy Guild’s guest speaker at its next monthly meeting 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

He is an author, historian and speaker who specializes in the French Canadian/Native American period of the western Great Lakes and the Illinois Country and an affiliate of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, Prairie Research Institute in Champaign.

The guild has acquired his book, “The History of Starved Rock.”

The public is invited to attend the meeting at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa, and refreshments will be served, however, research will not be allowed during the program.