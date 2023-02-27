Police blotter: February 27, 2023

Sebastian C. Aguilera, 18, of La Salle, was charged with violating an order of protection at 7:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sterling Street in La Salle.
Cao V. Thai, 35, of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, was charged with speeding, no valid driver’s license and no insurance at 8:47 a.m. Saturday at Shooting Park and Twin Oak roads in La Salle.
Alexis S. Vonperbandt, 29, of Princeton, was charged with driving while suspended at 10:53 p.m. Friday at Ninth and Joliet streets in La Salle.
Martin B. McNamara, 32, homeless, was picked up on an original Winnebago County warrant charging him with violating an order of protection at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Tonti Street in La Salle.
Jesse C. Cox, 32, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended and disobeying a traffic control device at 1:49 a.m. Sunday at First and Hennepin streets in La Salle.
Ethan D. Medrow, 23, of rural Marseilles, was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) Sunday at Main and Columbus streets in Ottawa.
Sheila R. Mayhew, 51, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Sunday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive in Ottawa.
Johnathon M. Threat, 36, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended Sunday at State and Moore streets in Ottawa.
Braden C. Hayes, 20, of Ottawa, was charged with criminal trespass to a state supported property Sunday in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive in Ottawa.
Mark A. Wheelock, 59, of La Salle, was charged with DUI and improper lane use at 6:32 p.m. Sunday at Fifth and St. Louis streets in Peru.
Grace A. Mcgrath, 22, of La Salle, was charged with failure to notify law enforcement after striking an unattended vehicle at 9:05 a.m. Sunday at 11th Street and Grant Court in Peru.
Grace A. Mcgrath, 22, of La Salle, was charged with DUI and speeding at 1:43 a.m. Sunday at Fourth and Farm streets in Peru.
Timothy P. Shevokas, 33, of Granville, was charged with DUI and improper lane use at 2:05 a.m. Saturday on Route 251 at Shooting Park Road in Peru.
Anthony T. Compton, 36, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 1:03 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Peoria streets in Peru.
Guillermo Ocampo Tellez, 24, of Spring Valley, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and driving with suspended registration at 3:07 p.m. Friday at North 2975th Road and Hollerich Drive in Peru.
Jake Negray, 32, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 5:52 a.m. Sunday at 904 Van Buren St. in Streator by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristoffer Griffin, 30, of La Salle, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, no insurance, failure to report accident to police authority and leaving scene of accident with vehicle damage following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Route 18 and East Eighth Road in Richland Township by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.