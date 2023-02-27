Ottawa Christmas Eve fire that killed 2 deemed accidental, caused by pot left on a stove

An unattended pot left on a stove overnight was deemed to be the cause of the Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa that killed two residents and injured another, the Illinois State Fire Marshal said.

Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said the residence also did not have a working smoke detector.

Arthelia M. Brewer, 44, and her daughter, Melani A. Embry, 3, died as a result of the fire at 1522 Sycamore St. A 17-year-old boy escaped the fire from a window before firefighters arrived. He was treated at the hospital with injuries.

Michael Kuban, special agent with the Illinois State Fire Marshal, said based on the fire scene examination, firefighter statements, witnesses and physical evidence, the fire was considered accidental.

Bressner also confirmed the cause.

“There was a pot left on the stove unattended and that’s what started and created the fire,” the fire chief said.

The fire spread to other combustible items from the stove. Ottawa firefighters responded at 2:08 a.m. to the fire at the multi-family, single-story residence.

Bressner said the Ottawa Fire Department has a program where residents can have a working smoke detector installed at no cost.

The Ottawa Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to install them and Bressner said the department recently ordered 40 more alarms.

Those wishing to have a smoke detector installed can call the Ottawa Fire Department’s non-emergency line at 815-434-3785.