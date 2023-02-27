Local Sports Digest: Ottawa Dolphins swim to pair of runner-up finishes

Dolphins runners-up at pair of meets: At a six-team youth swimming meet at the Kishwaukee YMCA, the Ottawa Dolphins placed second led by three-win performances from Ryland Heaver, Ethan Farabaugh and Jonathan Neu, as well as two individual wins apiece courtesy of Bo Weitl and Evelyn Andree.
Adding single victories for the Dolphins were Cole Bressendorf, Caden Brown, Tucker Ditchfield, Andrew Gritt, Dax Hawkins, Declan Hawkins, Nola Jabczynski, Finley Jobst, Dawsynn Kettman and Kaiden Lemke.
The previous weekend, Ottawa placed second of eight teams at the Distance Challenge Invitational in Peru. Neu won four events for the Dolphins, with two wins apiece scored by Bressendorf, Cat Collet and Quinn Wilkinson. Adding single triumphs were Addisyn Budnick, Ditchfield, Elizabeth Hansen, Brennen Heaver, Ryland Heaver, Jobst, Lemke and Weitl.
Shepherd spikers score 3rd at tourney
The Shepherd eighth-grade girls volleyball team placed third in its conference tournament following a straight-sets loss in the semifinals despite Kendall Biba’s nine service points, Ashlynn Ganiere’s 10 kills, Greysyn Carrier’s 14 assists and three kills from Madi McGrath.
Prior to that, Shepherd’s 7s and 8s both fell to Morris. The eighth-grade team was led by Carrier’s three assists and Ganiere’s two kills. The 7s were paced by Joslyn Rose (eight points, two kills, seven digs), Meredith Waldron (10 digs), Savanah Markey (four kills, three digs) and Lanie Allen (three kills, six assists).
The 7s also defeated Seneca in straight sets (Waldron 13 points, Zoey Torress eight points, Rose six points), while the eighth-graders fell in two (Biba six points, Piper Lewis two kills).
IVCC men to play Waubonsee: IVCC’s men’s basketball team (12-18) earned the No. 5 seed for the Region 4 District 3 Tournament and will open the postseason at 7 p.m. Thursday at No. 4 Waubonsee (22-8).
The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 82-66 on Nov. 10 in Oglesby.