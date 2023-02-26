Reddick Library in Ottawa to offer patrons chance to win Roxy Cinemas gift card

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be conducting an Oscar Ballot Contest in the next two weeks.

From Feb. 27 to March 12, grab a ballot at the display near the Circulation Desk, mark who you think will win the Academy Award in the selected categories, then turn in the sheet at the Circulation Desk. The person who gets the most correct will win a Roxy Cinemas gift card.

The following events are scheduled the week of Feb. 27 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27: Crafter Hours – felt bird bookmark, adults. Make an adorable bird bookmark using felt. Registration is required, as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the front Circulation Desk.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The library will be discussing the second half of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (chapters 20-30). New members are welcome to attend. Share thoughts on the book, and stay for a game and a themed treat.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for ages 9 to 36 months.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2: Potato Cooking Class, adults. Join Natalie Martin for this cooking demonstration all about potatoes. This class will feature recipes, provide cooking tips, and discuss the many kinds of potatoes and their uses.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Loop Group. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome.