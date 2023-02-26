Police blotter: February 26, 2023

Colton Dimmig, 22, of Lostant, was cited 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Fourth and South Pond streets in Lostant on complaints of DUI, disobeying a stop sign twice, failure to signal, improper signal and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Waste Management garbage container was reported stolen 12:58 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Dorth Street in Streator, Streator police said.
Christopher Downey, 31, of Ottawa, was arrested 9:14 a.m. Friday at the La County Governmental Complex on a La Salle County warrant for a charge of driving while license revoked, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Downey was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Christopher Atkins, 33, of Antelope, California, was cited 1:44 p.m. Feb. 17 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of East 18th Road and North 15th Road east of Streator on complaints of leaving the scene of an accident/vehicle damage, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. There were no injuries.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.