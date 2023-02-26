La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, its case rate was 108.59 per 100,000 residents; its rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 was 4.4 per 100,000 residents and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was 1.5%.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 23, there were 113 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department and 75 residents previously confirmed with COVID-19 in that time frame were removed from quarantine.