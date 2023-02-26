La Salle County Bar Association to offer $500 scholarships to Class of 2023

The La Salle County Bar Association is sponsoring scholarships for any high school senior in La Salle County from the Class of 2023.

Applications can be obtained on the La Salle County Bar Association website, lasallecountybar.org, or the Regional Office of Education website, www.roe35.org. Applications must be submitted by April 18 to the La Salle County Regional Superintendent of Education Office, Attn: LCBA Scholarships, 119 W. Madison St., Room 102, Ottawa, IL, 61350.

A committee of the Bar Association will screen the applicants for academics, extra-curricular activities and need. The application form requests a list of honors or awards received; school activities; community involvement; work experience; career plans; and needs for financial assistance. As many as four $500 scholarships will be awarded, payable to the student. The La Salle County Bar Association encourages all eligible graduating seniors to apply and wishes the graduates success in their future endeavors