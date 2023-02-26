Former NBA player to speak about road to recovery at Streator High School

Former NBA basketball player Chris Herren will be speaking to Streator and Woodland students Wednesday, March 1, and also hosting a free talk open to the public 6 p.m. that night at the Streator High School Auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

The event was rescheduled from December.

He will be sharing his journey through addiction and his road to recovery. Alcohol and drug-free since Aug. 1, 2008, Herren has spoken to more than a million students nationwide with the goal of sparking honest discussions and making a positive difference in lives. Through his presentation Herren empowers the audience and guides students to rethink how they look at the disease of addiction, from the last day to the first.

Herren was a basketball legend from Fall River, Massachusetts, an All-American, broke scoring records and was recruited by the nation’s top colleges. He realized his lifelong dream to play in the NBA, but lost his career and almost his family to the disease of addiction.

This event is sponsored by the SHS Operation Snowball, the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, Live Well Streator and community sponsors.

The public presentation is expected to take about an hour. Students will hear from Herren during an afternoon talk at Streator High School.