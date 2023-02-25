The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich’s Ashlyn Strenz reaches semifinals at girls state wrestling

At Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena in the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals on Friday, Sandwich junior Ashlyn Strenz earned a pair of consecutive wins at 115 pounds to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush at 235 and Seneca’s Sammie Greisen at 130 each dropped opening-round matches, but both rebounded with two straight wins in wrestlebacks to reach the consolation quarterfinals.
Strenz (24-14) recorded a preliminary round pinfall in 4 minutes, 39 seconds over LeRoy freshman Jaelyn Brumfield (12-11), then earned a thrilling 1-0 win over Grant senior Joanna Szelag (20-4) in the quarterfinals. Strenz will now face undefeated Glenbard North sophomore Gabriella Gomez (31-0).
Thrush (20-11) fell via pinfall in 2:22 to Urbana junior Jurdan Tyler (12-7) in her opening match but regrouped in the wrestlebacks to pin both Elgin sophomore Andrea Gordillo (18-8) in 1:37 and Minooka junior Peyton Kueltzo (26-13) in 1:43. Thrush will now take on Andrew sophomore Emma Akpan (20-6) with a chance for a state medal on the line.
Greisen (24-14) lost via pinfall in 1:16 to Collinsville sophomore Taylor Dawson (32-4) in her first match, then bounced back in the wrestlebacks to defeat Maine East senior Miriam Lupu (15-5) by technical fall (17-0) and Cumberland freshman Natalie Beaumont (14-14) by pinfall in 4:33. Greisen will now battle Glenbard West senior Khatija Ahmed (24-9) for a medal opportunity.
Thursday’s events
Boys basketball
Dakota 48, Earlville 34: In the weather-delayed semifinals of the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional on Thursday, the fifth-seeded Earlville Red Raiders boys basketball team saw its season come to a close at the hands of No. 4 seed Dakota.
Earlville — led in the semifinal by Garett Cook and Ryan Browder’s 11 points apiece and Adam Waite’s 11 rebounds — finishes the season 17-13.
South Beloit 74, Somonauk 27: In the semifinals of the Class 1A South Beloit Regional, the Bobcats had their season halted despite a 12-point night from Silas Johnson.
Aurora Christian 66, Sandwich 46: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, the Indians saw their season come to a close despite an 18-point effort from Chance Lange.
Sandwich finishes the season 20-13, while Aurora Christian advances on to face Rockford Christian for the regional title Saturday night.