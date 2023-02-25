February 24, 2023
The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich’s Ashlyn Strenz reaches semifinals at girls state wrestling

Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush and Seneca’s Sammie Greisen each drop first match, bounce back with two victories to stay alive

By Shaw Local News Network

Sandwich junior Ashlyn Strenz

At Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena in the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals on Friday, Sandwich junior Ashlyn Strenz earned a pair of consecutive wins at 115 pounds to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush at 235 and Seneca’s Sammie Greisen at 130 each dropped opening-round matches, but both rebounded with two straight wins in wrestlebacks to reach the consolation quarterfinals.

Strenz (24-14) recorded a preliminary round pinfall in 4 minutes, 39 seconds over LeRoy freshman Jaelyn Brumfield (12-11), then earned a thrilling 1-0 win over Grant senior Joanna Szelag (20-4) in the quarterfinals. Strenz will now face undefeated Glenbard North sophomore Gabriella Gomez (31-0).

Thrush (20-11) fell via pinfall in 2:22 to Urbana junior Jurdan Tyler (12-7) in her opening match but regrouped in the wrestlebacks to pin both Elgin sophomore Andrea Gordillo (18-8) in 1:37 and Minooka junior Peyton Kueltzo (26-13) in 1:43. Thrush will now take on Andrew sophomore Emma Akpan (20-6) with a chance for a state medal on the line.

Greisen (24-14) lost via pinfall in 1:16 to Collinsville sophomore Taylor Dawson (32-4) in her first match, then bounced back in the wrestlebacks to defeat Maine East senior Miriam Lupu (15-5) by technical fall (17-0) and Cumberland freshman Natalie Beaumont (14-14) by pinfall in 4:33. Greisen will now battle Glenbard West senior Khatija Ahmed (24-9) for a medal opportunity.

Thursday’s events

Boys basketball

Dakota 48, Earlville 34: In the weather-delayed semifinals of the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional on Thursday, the fifth-seeded Earlville Red Raiders boys basketball team saw its season come to a close at the hands of No. 4 seed Dakota.

Earlville — led in the semifinal by Garett Cook and Ryan Browder’s 11 points apiece and Adam Waite’s 11 rebounds — finishes the season 17-13.

South Beloit 74, Somonauk 27: In the semifinals of the Class 1A South Beloit Regional, the Bobcats had their season halted despite a 12-point night from Silas Johnson.

Aurora Christian 66, Sandwich 46: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, the Indians saw their season come to a close despite an 18-point effort from Chance Lange.

Sandwich finishes the season 20-13, while Aurora Christian advances on to face Rockford Christian for the regional title Saturday night.