Streator library to host flower scavenger hunt the week of Feb. 27

The Streator Public Library will be hosting a flower scavenger hunt the week of Feb. 27.

Library patrons can get ready for spring by hunting for flowers around the library.

The following events are scheduled Monday, Feb. 27, through Saturday, March 4, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27: After-school arts and crafts. Make popsicle stick airplanes.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28: STEM. Meet the snap circuits.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28: Lego Club. This week’s challenge will be to build a rocket.

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28: Family Game Night. Play Werewolf!, a fun party game, with friends. Must register online at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1: Anime Club. Talk about everything anime and manga.

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3: Painting Academy. “Artist Maketh Canvas.” Must register online.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3: Laser Tag. Survivor Edition! Will you be the final laser warrior? Must register online.