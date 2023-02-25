February 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Streator High School honors February 2023 students of the month

10 students honored

By Shaw Local News Network
They are Natalie Pouk (Guided Program for Success Department); Ophelia Orozco (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Gabriela Lopez (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Fatima Chavez (Student Services Department); Abby Mascal (English/Foreign Language Department); Madelyn Reum (Science Department); Isabelle Tutko (Career and Technical Ed Department); Nolan Lukach (English/Foreign Language Department); Parker Phillis (Math Department); and Brian Huichapa (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department).