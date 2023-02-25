Streator High School honors February 2023 students of the month

Streator High School named its students of the month for February 2023. They are (front row, left to right) Natalie Pouk (Guided Program for Success Department); Ophelia Orozco (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Gabriela Lopez (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department) and Fatima Chavez (Student Services Department). (Second row, left to right): Abby Mascal (English/Foreign Language Department); Madelyn Reum (Science Department); Isabelle Tutko (Career and Technical Ed Department); Nolan Lukach (English/Foreign Language Department) and Parker Phillis (Math Department). Not pictured is Brian Huichapa (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department). (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)