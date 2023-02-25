Rutland seeks $8.5 million sewer paid with grants, cheap loans

Rutland Mayor Dan Krischel (right) and Kent Cox, a specialist with the Illinois Rural Water Association, listen Saturday while villagers largely protest a proposed $8.5 million project to install a sewer system. (Tom Collins)

Rutland doesn’t have a sewer system. Getting one will cost nearly $8.5 million. The Village Board secured a $5 million grant and can borrow the rest at low interest. Half the loan would be forgiven.

There’s a problem: Many in the village don’t want it.

Saturday, the Rutland Village Board held an informational meeting at the American Legion Hall. No vote or binding action was taken.

“We haven’t decided it yet,” cautioned Dan Krischel, village president. “It is the planning stage.”

While the project is not government-mandated – not yet, anyway – Kent Cox, a specialist with the Illinois Rural Water Association, spelled out some problems to be fixed.

Currently, there are 18 tiles dumping raw sewage into the creek. A lack of sewer impedes attracting new businesses or building homes. Faulty septic systems present potential long-term costs for the village and for individual homeowners.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: $5 million in free money,” Cox said.

Judd Giffin, village engineer, said Springfield also would forgive half the remaining $3 million to $3.5 million the village would borrow to fund and complete the project.

“That means you’ve got $6.5 million for an $8 million project,” Giffin said.

Rutland sewer Judd Giffin explains why Rutland should develop a sewer system with grants and aid totaling $6.5 million. (Tom Collins)

Details are fluid, but a likely option is to install a lagoon served with with two lift stations and 28,000 feet of sewer line if the village opts for a traditional gravity system.

Ali Braboy of North Central Illinois Council of Governments said the status quo isn’t feasible and isn’t good for the environment and, “We don’t know if this money will ever come again.”

These arguments fell flat with a majority of residents gathered at the Legion hall. The discussion at times devolved into a shouting match.

Angry residents expressed wariness with the projected $78 monthly cost and with the cost of connecting homes. Connecting to the sewer would cost at least $2,000 per household and the village still is looking for ways to defray the costs.

In response to floor questions, the Illinois EPA will not let the village use the grant to fix individual septic systems. The agency prefers to work with a single-entity (the village) rather than individual homeowners.

“It’s an issue of time before the authorities come and force you to do this,” Giffin said. “This is an opportunity.”

A vote won’t be taken until the March meeting, if then. The village has not accepted the money and can turn it down.