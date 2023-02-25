Police blotter: February 25, 2023

Stanley L. Russel, 76, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 8:42 p.m. Thursday in his residence, La Salle police said.

Brexton A. Wilson, 19, of Freeport, was picked up on a Freeport Police Department warrant for violation of bail bond following a traffic stop at 5:07 p.m. Thursday at Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue, Mendota police said.

A 16-year-old LaMoille woman was charged with failure to yield and no valid license after a crash reported at 8:16 p.m. Thursday on Wenzel Road and Route 251, Peru police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.