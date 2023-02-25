Police blotter: February 25, 2023

Mokeece C. Townsend, of Rockford, was charged with driving while revoked at 11:20 a.m. Friday at U.S. 34 and Raymond Drive, Mendota police said.
Kareena L. Harrison, 26, of Mendota, was picked up on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) at 03:30 p.m. Friday at a location in the 200 block of 12th Street, Mendota police said.
Christopher A. Escatel, 21, of Mendota, was charged with battery at 2 a.m. Saturday at a location in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue, Mendota police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.