Ottawa firefighters quickly extinguished an early-morning vehicle fire Saturday. There were no injuries but a damage estimate is pending.

The Ottawa Fire Department reported firefighters were dispatched at 3:23 a.m. to 1441 Pickwick St., where an unspecified vehicle was found fully engulfed and located near a residence. The occupants had safely exited and the fire was under control in 10 minutes

The fire is believed to be accidental, the department confirmed.