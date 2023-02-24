The Times Area Roundup: Earlville, Somonauk, Sandwich boys all fall in weather-delayed regional finals

In the weather-delayed semifinals of the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional on Thursday, the fifth-seeded Earlville Red Raiders boys basketball team saw its season come to a close with a 48-34 loss at the hands of No. 4 seed Dakota.
Dakota will face Pecatonica — a 64-41 winner over the regional hosts in Thursday’s other semifinal — for the regional championship.
South Beloit 74, Somonauk 27: In the semifinals of the Class 1A South Beloit Regional, the Bobcats had their season halted despite a 12-point night from Silas Johnson.
The regional hosts move on to the title game, where they will play Rockford Christian Life, a 56-36 winner over Durand in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Aurora Christian 66, Sandwich 46: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, the Indians saw their season come to a close despite an 18-point effort from Chance Lange.
Sandwich finishes the season 20-13, while Aurora Christian advances on to face Rockford Christian for the regional title.