Streator man died after he was struck by vehicle on Bloomington Street

A 68-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck in the roadway by a vehicle in the area of North Bloomington and Goulding streets in Streator.

The man was taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator for his injuries, where he was pronounced dead, according to Streator police. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Illinois State Police were contacted to assist with the accident reconstruction and the incident still is under investigation. The name of the 69-year-old man who was driving the vehicle also is being withheld during the investigation.

The northbound lanes of traffic on Bloomington Street were closed for a period of time Thursday night while police conducted their investigation.

Streator Fire, Streator Ambulance and the Streator Public Works Department also assisted at the scene.