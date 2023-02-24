Seneca 6th graders host geography fair featuring more than 50 countries

Thai rice and Swedish meatballs were among the many foods sampled Wednesday at a local cultural celebration at Seneca Grade School.

From perogies and churros to kringla and schnitzel, Seneca Grade School geography teacher Julie Yunker’s class had a plethora of treats for sampling at their geography fair.

More than 50 countries were represented by students excited to share the customs and cultures of their selected countries.

The students spent five weeks researching and preparing their projects. Included in their research was information on the history, government, culture, currency and climate of their region. The students each created a Google slide presentation for their country, wrote an informative speech, created a visual display of their findings and presented the information to their peers.

The Geography Fair served as a culminating activity. Each student was given a passport to fill out as he/she visited several countries of his/her choice. It provided the students with an opportunity to not only share what they learned but also to explore other countries while learning from their fellow classmates.

Parents and community members also visited the fair.