Ottawa commissioner, mayoral candidates set to take stage at forum hosted by Ottawa chamber

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a pair of candidates forums ahead of the April 4 election, with one featuring the 11 candidates vying for commissioner and the other featuring the three mayoral candidates.

The commissioners forum is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Crossbridge Church, 4161 Columbus St., and the mayors forum is set 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Central School cafeteria at 711 E. McKinley Rd.

The commissioners forum will give each candidate 90 seconds to make an opening statement and 90 seconds for a closing statement, according to a press release. Candidate questions will be asked in rotating groups of three candidates, who will each have a 60 second response time.

The mayoral forum will allow each candidate two minutes for an opening statement and two minutes for a closing statement. Each question will allow for a 90 second response, and the answer order will rotate to allow each candidate an opportunity to speak first.

The chamber also is requesting the public to send questions that can be used for the forum by calling at 815-433-0084, by going to info@ottawachamberillinois.com or by using the link on the Ottawa Chamber Facebook page.

Both forums will be livestreamed on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Campaign literature, buttons, signs, clothing and any other campaign related items will not be allowed on stage.