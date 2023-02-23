The Times Area Roundup: Serena, Seneca advance to regional championship games; Somonauk, Earlville, Sandwich postponed

At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Serena Huskers (25-8) — behind a game-best 23 points from Camden Figgins — advanced past the Trojans and into Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Putnam County with a 63-41 victory over the host Trojans.
Seneca 56, El Paso-Gridley 55: At the Seneca Class 2A Regional, the Fighting Irish got off to an awful start in Wednesday’s semifinal against El Paso-Gridley, but the finish for the host and No. 2-seeded Fighting Irish was the exact opposite.
After falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, Seneca fought all the way back and took its only lead of the contest when sophomore Paxton Giertz drilled what proved to be a game-winning 3-pointer from the left wing with 14 seconds remaining to give his club a thrilling 56-55 victory over the No. 7-seeded Titans.
Seneca (28-4) advances to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Bishop McNamara, a 57-55 winner over Reed-Custer in the night’s second semifinal. EPG finishes the season 18-14.
Giertz finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Senior Braden Ellis led Seneca with 17 points — including sinking five 3-pointers — and three steals, while classmate Calvin Maierhofer pitched in 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.
“Calvin got the steal, I got the ball right near the basket and was going to go up with it, but it slipped out of my hands,” Giertz said of the Irish’s final possession. “From there I just dribbled it out and wanted to get us set up. Then Kysen [Klinker] came out at the top of the key and gave me a nice pick, and I was able to find a little free space to put the shot up.”
EPG led 11-0 out of the gate and 30-9 early in the second quarter.
Lexington 61, Flanagan-Cornell 25: At the Class 1A Ridgeview Regional, the Falcons saw their season come to an end.
Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville postponed: Due to Wednesday’s weather, Somonauk’s game vs. South Beloit in the Class 1A South Beloit Regional, Earlville’s contest versus Dakota in the 1A AFC Regional and Sandwich’s contest against Aurora Christian in the 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional were all postponed to Thursday.