Suspect accused of shooting at drug agent to get new lawyer

A Streator man accused of shooting at a police officer has changed his mind about acting as his own lawyer. A judge agreed to reschedule jury trial while awaiting a lawyer to appear in the case.
Courtney Perkins, 20, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court on four pending felony charges led by attempted murder. He is alleged to have fired a shot at an agent of the drug task force during an autumn buy-bust operation in Streator.
Perkins dismissed the public defender and has been representing himself. Thursday, however, he confirmed to Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. his family has retained private counsel.
Though no attorney appeared Thursday on Perkins’ behalf, Ryan agreed to strike Monday’s trial date to give Perkins time to huddle with his incoming legal counsel. Perkins will appear March 2.
Thursday’s turn of events was not unexpected. Perkins faces an effective life sentence if convicted of attempted murder or some combination of his other three felony charges, making it extra-risky for him to stand before a jury without experienced legal help.
Perkins was charged Sept. 29 after a buy-bust operation at a Streator car wash. There, after cash and drugs were exchanged, an agent reported a shot was fired that appeared to sail over his head.
Perkins, according to open-court statements, acknowledged discharging a shot, though he initially told police he fired into the air.