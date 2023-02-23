Streator to require liquor license holders to show proof of BASSET training to renew permit

When Streator liquor license holders renew their license with the city this spring, they will have to show verification their employees have completed Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training certification, known as BASSET.

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei, who also is the city’s liquor commissioner, said the certification already is required by law, but the city wants to take the next step to verify they are in compliance before issuing a license renewal.

Bedei said liquor sellers must already show proof their state license is in good standing, as well as insurance.

“This shouldn’t be a big deal for them to provide, but we just want to make sure we are verifying it on our end,” Bedei said.

Proprietors will have until May 23 to comply.

The ordinance, approved by the City Council on Wednesday, will apply to any business that sells alcohol, including retail sellers.

City Attorney Sheryl Churney said all liquor license holders were notified of the discussion that took place during the city’s committee of the whole meeting Feb. 14 and none attended. Bedei said she heard from one business acquiring where they can go to complete the BASSET training.