Police blotter: February 23, 2023

Jaqueline A. Murphy, 20, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended at 2:54 a.m. Thursday at Third and Hennepin streets in La Salle police.
Timothy R. Buckley, 42, of Amboy, was charged with DUI at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday at Third Avenue and Eighth Street in Mendota.
Bryan L. Weekly, 51, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 2 a.m. Thursday at Sixth and Main streets in Mendota.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.