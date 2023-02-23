Ottawa man sentenced to 18 years for sexual assault of a child

An Ottawa man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
At sentencing in La Salle County Circuit Court, 32-year-old Ayrimis J. Scerini said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, paranoia and anxiety – all byproducts of an abusive upbringing – all of which prompted him to make unreliable statements to police.
“I will say whatever I need to get out of it, which will sometimes force me to say things that aren’t true,” Scerini said, adding later, “I was trapped and I felt that if I just agreed with what was being asked, I would no longer be questioned by the investigator.”
But Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. noted aloud Scerini’s statements largely jibed with the statements of the 7-year-old victim. As for mitigating evidence to limit Scerini’s prison time, the judge said, “I can’t find it.”
Scerini was charged following an investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office into an incident that took place on March 5, 2022, in rural Marseilles. In a videotaped interview, the girl described an illicit act and identified Scerini as her assailant.
In a separate interview with sheriff’s investigators, Scerini initially denied any illicit contact. Then, his story migrated. He acknowledged some allegations and admitted to police forensic testing “maybe” would show contact.
Thursday, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder asked for 25 years, citing evidence Scerini at least attempted to sexually assault another girl close in age to the victim.
Kidder said both children viewed Scerini as “a father figure” and “caretaker,” which warranted a long sentence, compounded by the fact “it was repeated abuse, over and over and over again.”
“We feel the defendant is a danger. We feel the public needs protection from the defendant,” Kidder said, adding later, “When it comes to cases like this, this is as bad as it gets.”
Assistant La Salle County Public Defender Doug Kramarsic pointed out Scerini never was charged for the alleged attempted assault of the second girl and had a “remote” criminal history as well as a troubled childhood.
Ryan, however, opted on a sentence nearer to the state’s request than to the defense’s request for minimal time.
The 18-year sentence is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, requiring certain felons to serve at least 85% of their tie. Scerini, who announced his intent to appeal, will serve a little over 14 years and be released before his 50th birthday.