Ottawa expects project raising Green Street to begin this year

The Ottawa City Council placed an agreement on file Tuesday that moves the city one step closer to starting the Green Street project, which aims to raise the street out of the flood plain.

Ottawa received a $3.4 million grant for the project in September 2021.

“We have to do these land acquisitions to get some stuff ready and then they have to build temporary roads to provide access so the Shoreline Boat Club has access during construction,” said Mayor Dan Aussem. “It won’t surprise me if construction starts this year.”

Aussem said the work that starts soon will be preliminary work prior to the actual raising of Green Street. The hope is most of the work will commence in the summer to avoid traffic congestion while Ottawa High School is in session.

The city’s match for the grant is 20% of the $3.4 million, which has already been budgeted.