Ottawa buys historically accurate light poles for $100,917

Some of the light posts at Washington Square in Ottawa are in need of replacing, so the Ottawa City Council is taking the opportunity to make them more historically accurate.

The council approved the purchase of 34 light poles at a cost of $100,917.

Commissioner Marla Pearson said more than half of the poles have been removed already.

“They’re just replacing the decorative poles,” Pearson said. “They were all rusted and ready to fall over so we needed to remove them, so we’re putting them back up.”

Since most of the poles were in need of being replaced within the next couple of years, the city opted to buy all of them at once.

“There was a bid that came in cheaper, but they weren’t accurate,” Pearson said. “They weren’t fluted like the ones that were there originally, so we decided to spend a little extra money to keep them looking the same as they were historically.”

Pearson said the poles that already have been taken down were removed because they were in danger of falling over.