La Salle County bow-and-arrow killing trial moved to July 10

Bradley French says his confession in the bow-and-arrow killing is no good. Prosecutors need many witnesses to argue that so his Monday jury trial was moved to July 10.
French, 29, of Varna, appeared Thursday for a motion to suppress hearing. He and his lawyer want Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. to throw out his statement to Oglesby police, in which French admitted shooting Joshua Scaman of Ottawa with a razor-tipped hunting arrow. Scaman bled to death.
One of French’s claims is not complex: French said he asked for a lawyer and didn’t get one. That disputed issue can be resolved quickly enough, prosecutors said.
French’s second claim is more complicated and couldn’t be so readily addressed. French alleged he was handcuffed to a bench for a sustained period and without much food or drink, which cumulatively made the interview “involuntary” and “coercive.”
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said the law requires the state to question each and every witness to French’s arrest, detention and questioning. That’s a long list and one witness now lives in Idaho. There’s no way to round up the witnesses before Monday, when French was set for jury trial.
The judge agreed to a continuance and, after conferring with French’s lawyer as to her availability, moved the trial to summer. French will stand trial July 10. A hearing on French’s motion to suppress will be July 6.
July 10 will actually be a do-over trial. French was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison; but an appeals court reversed his conviction and sent French back to La Salle County Circuit Court for new trial.
French remains held in La Salle County Jail on $2 million bond.