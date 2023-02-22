Police blotter: February 22, 2023

Steven A. Preston, 31, of Joliet, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday at 901 Grant St., La Salle police said.
Mario J. Urcia-Contreras, 32, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license, speeding and no insurance at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent’s Avenue and Grant Street, La Salle police said.
Juan A. Leon Telez, 40, of La Salle, was charged with driving while revoked Wednesday at East Stevenson and Baker roads, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.