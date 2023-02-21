WWE’s Chelsea Green tweets about ‘Ottawa, Illinois,’ in travel ‘mishap’ claim

Professional wrestler Chelsea Green might have a point in demanding to speak to the manager this time: the British Columbia native claimed on social media that the WWE mistakenly sent her to Ottawa, Illinois, instead of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

As a result, Ottawa, Illinois, has gotten some national attention in the professional wrestling world.

There was no evidence of Green actually visiting Ottawa on social media and the WWE did not return Shaw Local News Network’s messages for comment.

According to the social media banter, Green was scheduled to be in the Canadian capital for “Monday Night Raw.” Her luggage arrived in time, but Green did not.

Chelsea Green got sent to Ottawa, Illinois instead of Canada, lol. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 21, 2023

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” Green tweeted, mentioning the WWE’s main Twitter account, and sharing a photo of her with a drink and a menu from what appeared to be Delta Sky Club in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Green, who has a reputation for complaining whether things go her way or not, wound up traveling all the way to the wrong Ottawa, according to her tweet.

“With absolutely NO help from @WWE management, I found my way out of Ottawa, IL and into a city that’s more my style! Jokes on you @ScrapDaddyAP … but neither of us will be laughing when I pay you a visit about this,” she tweeted.

With absolutely NO help from @WWE management, I found my way out of Ottawa, IL and into a city that’s more my style! 😏🍎

Jokes on you @ScrapDaddyAP … but neither of us will be laughing when I pay you a visit about this. pic.twitter.com/0RP4ph9Xko — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 21, 2023

WWE Official Adam Pearce responded to her tweet, calling it a bizarre set of circumstances and offered to ship Green’s luggage to her. Pearce also recommended she get breakfast at the Sunfield Restaurant on Columbus Street before leaving.

Other Twitter commenters noted Ottawa’s connection to professional wrestler Maria Kanellis-Bennett, who shared the story on Twitter and said “that’s my hometown.”

Green proceeded to petition to have the WWE social media team fired after they told her to “try and enjoy the sights and sounds of Ottawa in the meantime.” She also threatened Pearce there would be trouble if her luggage had a single scratch.

So bizarre… your checked luggage arrived in Ottawa, ON 🇨🇦… shall I have travel send it to you there? Or…? 🤷‍♂️



Side Note: Ottawa, IL is a great town! Grab breakfast at Sunfield Restaurant on Columbus St! https://t.co/JEgtISkTpQ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 21, 2023

The WWE tour includes stops Saturday in Champaign and Sunday in Rockford.