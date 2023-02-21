Seneca High School students to receive free cardiac screenings March 14 from Morris Hospital

Morris Hospital will be offering its free Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening Tuesday, March 14, at Seneca High School.

The goal is to identify high school students who may be at risk for sudden cardiac death by screening those who may have undiagnosed cardiac abnormalities.

On the screening day, a team of specially trained volunteers from Morris Hospital will perform free electrocardiogram screenings during the school day to students who received parental permission. An electrocardiogram is a painless, noninvasive test that measures the electrical activity of the heart and detects certain heart abnormalities that can lead to sudden cardiac death.

Parents of Seneca High School students who wish to have their child screened should complete an electronic consent form prior to screening day by visiting morrishospital.org/rhythmofouryouth.

Based on results of the screenings, about 3% of students are referred to their physician for additional follow-up. Typically, less than 1% are found to have a medical problem that requires cardiac intervention. Results are sent directly to the student’s parents and are not shared with the school.

Rhythm of Our Youth first launched in 2016 as a result of funding provided by donors to the Morris Hospital Foundation. Since then, more than 10,000 area high school students have been screened through the program.

Sudden cardiac death claims more than 2,000 lives of children and adolescents in the U.S. each year. Most victims of sudden cardiac death had underlying heart conditions that could have been detected through a simple ECG.

For information or to register a Seneca student for the screening, visit morrishospital.org/rhythmofouryouth.